Slough Council searches for new provider as cycle hire scheme ends

Slough Borough Council is looking for a new provider as its bicycle hire scheme comes to an end.

The existing Slough Cycle Hire scheme will end on Friday, July 1 as the council is no longer able to subsidise it.

Launched in 2013, the scheme grew to include 17 cycle hire stations across the town.

For £1, pay-as-you-go members were able to cycle for up to one hour, or users could choose a daily pass or a monthly membership.

The scheme meant that users could dock bikes across Slough, including at Slough and Burnham train stations and popular Langley shopping areas.

SBC is issuing a new tender for a new provider which is able to run a modernised scheme at no cost to the council and one that could potentially feature e-bikes and newer, lighter bicycles.

Users who bought a subscription that will still be valid after the date of closing will be given a refund on a pro-rata basis.

Daily passes will still be available until Thursday, June 30.

Once the scheme has ended, the team will work with community groups to see if they are able to use the bikes and others will be repurposed and given to charity who will issue them to individuals on low income.

SBC’s transport team will review responses to the tender to aid in re-launching a cycle hire scheme in the town.

The council was recently awarded £10.4m to create a cycle highway route.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir, Slough Borough Council's lead member for transport and the local environment, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported and enjoyed the Slough Cycle Hire scheme.

“While it has served us well up until this point, the council can no longer subsidise it.

“We remain committed to sustainable travel, and we are currently looking into alternative schemes.

“We are optimistic we can find a new provider who can bring a revitalised scheme to the town and encourage people to get on a bike to make their journeys, rather than always hopping in the car.

“If we reduce the number of short car journeys we make, the local environment will be cleaner and safer.”

To view future updates for the scheme, visit Slough Borough Council’s website at: www.slough.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-hire-slough

For any queries, email: betterby@slough.gov.uk