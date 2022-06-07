Platinum Jubilee: Communities across Slough celebrate Queen’s 70-year reign

Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place in every corner of Slough as residents turned out in force to mark the 70-year reign of the Queen.

A diverse selection of events were held over the four-day bank holiday weekend which offered different communities the chance to celebrate together.

Members of Cippenham Bowls Club donned masks of both Her Majesty, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they enjoyed a spot of lawn bowls on Friday.

The Ujala Foundation also organised a Platinum Jubilee festival at the Manor Park Pavilion, in Villiers Road, on Saturday.

Gaye Jeynes, who helped run the event, said: “It was just bringing the community together and the idea was to try and break down the barriers.

“There’s so many people who don’t really want to mix with other people in the community and we were just trying to get the message out there that we should be as one.”

Foxborough Primary School hosted its own Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday which included a commemorative tree planting in the school grounds.

Langley resident Marian Price Green previously planted a tree in the school grounds for the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 and she did the honours once again.

Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Independent, Foxborough), who helped organise the event, said: “What I loved about it was it brought so much of the community together.

“Slough is so diverse and we all came together after two years of no celebrations.”

Hundreds of people also turned out to events in Britwell, Chalvey and Slough town centre.

You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.