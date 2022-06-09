SITE INDEX

    • Slough Council receives £1million to help residents with rising costs

    Applications are open for a household support fund to help Slough residents with the increased cost of living.

    Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been awarded just over £1million from the Government to help families, pensioners and individuals who may struggle to pay for basic living costs.

    The majority of the funding will go to families with children in receipt of free school meals, as well as those in receipt of early years pupil premium, and care leavers.

    Funding will be given as food vouchers, vouchers for essential goods and assistance with fuel payments.

    Councillor Rob Anderson, lead member for financial oversight at SBC, said: “Last time we made 38,000 individual payments which shows the scale of the cost of living crisis for Slough residents.

    “The money will go to help those who really need it the most.”

    The council will be making direct contact with those identified as being eligible for these payments.

    For people most in need who don’t fall into these categories, they can apply to the discretionary scheme.

    Criteria for this includes being over 16, having a settled residence in Slough, a reduction in income, and is limited to one application per household.

    Applications close on Friday, September 30. For more, visit www.slough.gov.uk/benefits-support/household-support-fund

    Slough

    • Paludian

      16:46, 09 June 2022

      Councillor Rob Anderson, lead member for 96,000,000 financial oversights.

