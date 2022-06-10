Talk about what it's like to be Irish in Slough

The town’s Irish community are getting the chance to tell their own story in a series of events over the next four months.

Doug Devaney is a producer and presenter of The Plastic Podcasts – a series of interviews with people of Irish heritage across the country.

He is holding a series of drop-in interview sessions across the town to hear tales from people of all ages and all kinds of Irish heritage about their families, their hopes and what it’s like to be Irish in Slough.

The first of these drop-ins is taking place on Thursday, June 16 at the Future Works, Brunel Place, Slough between 11am and 3pm.

“It’s a long, strange journey the Irish have been on in this country, from coming over straight into jobs at Fords or Mars to the passport now being your last exit from Brexit – and all the bits in between,” Doug said.

“I’d like to be able to tell the story of that journey, with the help of the people who have been on it.”

In September, Doug is hosting ‘Plaisteach’ at The Slough Irish Club.

This as part of Doug’s Plastic Century Project, marking 100 years since the creation of the Irish State.

For more details contact Doug at theplasticpodcasts@gmail.com or phone him on 07541 759596.