Bin man 'headbutted' over recycling row in Slough

Slough Borough Council is urging residents to respect their bin men after one was attacked with a hockey stick before being headbutted.

It follows another assault in recent weeks due to a refusal to take contaminated recycling.

The latest assault occurred on Wednesday, when a resident, upset about the recycling crew refusing to take their red bin due to contamination, first attempted to hit the bin man with a hockey stick and then, when that was unsuccessful, headbutted him. The bin man suffered minor injuries during the assault and the matter has been reported to the police.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, lead member for transport and the local environment, said: “Like all public sector staff – including NHS staff, emergency services and staff across the council – the bin men are doing their jobs, trying to earn a living, in difficult circumstances and they do not deserve to be abused, verbally or physically.

“Luckily it is a minority of residents who verbally abuse our staff and even fewer ever take the step of a physical assault, but one is one too many and I would call on all residents to show respect to those who are continuing to provide vital services to Slough.”