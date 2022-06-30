Travelling TukTuk raises awareness of COVID jabs

A unique way of spreading awareness of the COVID-19 vaccination took to the streets of Slough in the form of a tiny vehicle, writes Martha Chapman.

The One Slough TukTuk has periodically trundled through the town to spread the important message about vaccinations. As well as COVID, it also raises awareness of the flu jab.

Even with the heatwave on June 17, One Slough’s community well-being champions took the new TukTuk for a ride around the town.

It visited the Slough CVS office on Church Street and stopped by the Stoke Poges Lane Masjid in time for Friday prayers.

The team carried on to the Diamond Road Masjid and then over to Manor Park, just in time for the school run.

The travelling TukTuk also visited James Elliman Academy, where the community well-being champions engaged with parents.

Slough resident Muhammed Ayub, who is due for his second booster, said: “I am so humbled and happy as to how much time, dedication, and commitment the government and the One Slough team are giving to keep us all safe and healthy.”