Council considers scrapping weekly bin collections in Slough

A switch to fortnightly bin collections in Slough is under consideration, the council has confirmed.

Residents currently get their black bins for household waste and red recycling bins picked up every week.

But Slough Borough Council has admitted this could change as the local authority looks to make yearly savings of £20 million to resolve its dire financial position.

A spokesperson for the council said: “No decision has been made, there are no firm plans but it is something that is being looked at, mainly because everything is being looked at.

“With our current situation where we need to find huge amounts of money and savings, it would be extremely disingenuous of us to claim we’re not looking at it.”

Switching to fortnightly collections of household waste could cause logistical issues in Slough due to the high number of multi-generational households where several people live in one property.

The council told the Express that residents will be given a ‘huge amount of notice’ ahead of any potential change to the bin collection regime.

Neighbouring Windsor and Maidenhead council switched to fortnightly collections for household waste last year in a bid to save the local authority £175,000 a year.

A spokesman for Slough Borough Council said the local authority is one of only a handful of councils across the country which still offers weekly collections.

“It’s a very emotive topic and as a council we do understand that. It’s something we’re absolutely clear we’re not going to do unless we can get it right,” the council said.

“The overall message is nothing is off the cards. The fact we’re not doing it yet doesn’t mean we won’t do it in the future but people do not need to worry right now.”