Public notices: Flats planned for grade II listed Stoke House

In the public notices this week, there are two significant planning applications for South Bucks.

Planning

Proposals have been put in for an existing retail unit at 80 Iver High Street to be split into two.

The two-storey building has a traditional corner shop frontage and faces out on to Bangors Road South.

The local area is ‘relatively non-descript’, said the applicant’s representatives, Design Coordination. It has ‘no real typical age or other defining characteristics.’

The site is close to listed buildings, including an early 19th-century house, an 18th-century house and a 17th-century timber frame house.

Design Coordination said it believes the historic buildings are at an adequate distance not to be affected. The proposals could also ‘increase employment in the area’, they added.

To see all plans for this application, visit the South Bucks planning portal and enter reference numbers PL/22/174

3/FA or PL/22/1744/FA.

Meanwhile, a second application has been submitted for a major development in Stoke Poges, converting Stoke House on Grays Park Road into nine flats.

Stoke House is a Grade II-listed three-storey building that sits within the Stoke Green Conservation Area.

It was a former prep school built in 1821 and was used as a prisoner of war camp in 1913.

Stoke House was previously used as an office but has been vacant since 2012.

The new design is ‘centred around retaining and enhancing they key features of the listed building,’ said the applicant's representatives, OSP Architecture.

There are plans to include a public realm space to the rear, to ‘enhance the setting slightly after years of harm by surrounding development.’

OSP believes the change of use from office to residential ‘will remove any future uncertainty of the building remaining unoccupied and falling into further dereliction.’

To see all plans for this application, visit the South Bucks planning portal and enter reference numbers, PL/21/34

84/FA and PL/21/3485/HB.



Traffic

Slough Council is looking to close Buckingham Avenue from number 111 to its junction with Leigh Road at 6am on July 16 until 10pm on July 17.

It is also looking to close Oldway Lane from outside Ye Olde Hentercombe Arms to outside Junciton 7 Hand Car Wash from 12.01am on July 18 to 11.59pm on July 21.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.