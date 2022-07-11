Jainist place of worship applies to set up in Cippenham

A new Jain place of worship is planned for Cippenham Lane – if planning permission is granted by Slough council.

The plans are for The Old Barn a 3,050sqft two-storey building in Bennetts Close.

Jainism is an ancient Indian religion that teaches how to live ‘a healthy and peaceful lifestyle’, through meditation and yoga classes, which will ‘also benefit the local community.’

In the 2011 census, Jains make up about 0.36 per cent of the total Indian population.

Jains are divided into two major sects and this place of worship would be of the Digambar sect, following a particular guru – Acharya Shri Vidyasagar.

As such, there are ‘extremely limited’ followers and therefore attendees to the site. Hence, the applicants feel the relatively small building would be a suitable size for the proposed religious use.

The building would be used to perform daily prayer and rituals on special occasions – thus is not expected to be busy or noisy.

In most cases, devotees will pray individually, except for two or three days in a year during the Jain festival, when the applicants expect 30-40 people to pray together.

There are no activities planned outside the building and therefore the garden area will not be used.

Jains are not allowed to do anything within the temple premises other than the religious activities. It does not, for example, host weddings or social gatherings.

The Old Barn is a grade II listed building, originally dating from the 17th century. It was formerly of the Cippenham Court Farm which was rebuilt and refurbished in 1987.

This building is currently classed for office use. The freeholder for the property, Vikorta Limited, has owned it since its renovation.

The company's managing director said that since the COVID outbreak in 2020, ‘despite significant marketing efforts to continue the existing business use, this has not been successful.’

Consequently, a switch away from offices is ‘the only solution’ to sustain the ongoing use of the historic building.

The property is being purchased by Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Digambar Jain Charitable Trust.

No internal or external alterations to the listed building are being proposed.

The landscaping works consist of widening the existing access road and increasing the amount of car parking spaces from 13 to 17, including a disabled parking space.

There are also plans for 10 bicycle spaces in a new bike rack.