Public Notices: Plans to make changes to Slough railway station

Plans to make changes at Slough railway station and road closures across the town feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

Transport for London has submitted an application to redevelop and reconfigure the existing infrastructure on platforms 3 and 4 at Slough railway station.

Under the plans, TfL is looking to reconfigure the existing historic stairs serving the platforms, whilst also reconfiguring the waiting room on the island platform.

Furthermore, new cast iron railings are proposed, as well as retention and relocation of the existing iron railings to guard the four steps at the bottom of the relocated landing.

Modifications to the waiting room are also planned, with TfL looking to ‘unblock existing blind windows’, allowing more daylight into the waiting room.

A new floor and decorative finishes are also planned as part of the development, as well as new safety railings/guarding on platforms 3 and 4.

For more information, search P/15357/038 on www.sbcplanning.co.uk/plansearch.php

Traffic

A number of road closures across Slough are planned for the coming weeks.

Ahead of the weekend, Slough Borough Council is looking to close Buckingham Avenue to all traffic from its junction with Leigh Road to property 111.

The closure will begin at 6am this Saturday (July 16) and is expected to be completed by 10pm on Sunday evening.

On Monday (July 18), SBC plans to close Oldway Lane from outside of the Ye Olde Huntercombe Arms to outside of the Junction 7 hand car wash.

This closure will begin at midnight on Monday, and is expected to be completed by 11.59pm on Thursday (July 21).

The longest closure proposed by the council will begin the following Monday (July 25), which is set to see part of the junction of Colnbrook by-pass and Colnbrook with Poyle closed for several weeks.

With work beginning at midnight on the Monday, traffic will be prohibited from using the left lane of the junction until the evening of Friday, August 19.

Finally, an overnight closure is proposed on part of Burnham Lane at the beginning of August.

On Tuesday, August 2, overnight work is set to begin, restricting access from its junction with Buckingham Avenue to property 49.

Any closure will be in force between 10pm and 6am each night, with work expected to finish by Monday, August 8.

Advanced warnings will be signposted at the affected areas, and diversions will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

