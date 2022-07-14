Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough gather for Eid ul-Adha celebrations

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough gathered on Sunday to celebrate Eid ul-Adha.

Eid prayers in the morning were followed by a short local sermon.

A live stream of the Eid sermon by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who is head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, followed this.

Attendees then enjoyed refreshments, including samosas and cupcakes.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, said: “After three long years, members of the community across the UK were able to congregate together to offer Eid prayers, with many seeing one another for the first time since COVID rules were relaxed.

“It was a joyous occasion seeing so many happy, smiling faces.

“The message of Eid ul-Adha is to always remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Abraham and his family 4,000 years ago and for us to continue striving to become closer to God, and serving humanity to the highest standards of service possible. Today was a wonderful day to come together and not only enjoy one another’s company, but to also take delight in some tasty refreshments.

“Eid is a great opportunity for families and loved ones to spend quality time together, and an opportunity to show gratitude for all the good things in life.”

Two days earlier, on Friday, July 8, members held a ‘Meet Your MP’ event with Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi.

The occasion gave members an opportunity to meet Mr Dhesi and discuss several issues including the development of Slough as a business hub, the cost of living crisis, and the work he is doing with the APPG group of Ahmadi Muslims.

Atiq added: “Tan has supported many events held by the community both locally and nationally over the years and this was our first local sit down since COVID.

“[The] event provided a platform to discuss issues that are current and timely, alongside receiving several notable updates from Tan himself.

“It was also an opportunity for the younger members of our community to meet their MP. We thank Tan for his tireless efforts as MP for Slough.”