Mini train comes to Cippenham Carnival

The yearly carnival was in full swing at Mercian Recreation ground on Saturday July 2 – with tribute acts and a miniature train ride.

The Cippenham Carnival, opened by the mayor of Slough, councillor Dilbagh Parmar, raises money for charities within the area.

The day was jam-packed with a series of events, from a tour of The Maidenhead Lions’ Land train to a collection of reptiles and farm animals on show for the children and parents.

With the weather holding up for the event, the threatened rain did not appear, allowing entertainment to proceed as planned.

Leo’s Circus gave a demonstration of their ariel classes, following the grand opening of the event. Traylen's funfair and the Daleks also made a return to this year’s Carnival.

Meanwhile, Michelle B, tribute singer Martin Wood and Vale Road Band took the stage. There were also additional performances by the Dance Academy and Mellor’s Arts school.

Car enthusiasts in attendance got to experience the delights of classic cars on display.

With more than 50 stalls, the community were offered a collection of crafts, foods, games and tombolas.

Further prizes were available through the raffle, with the winning ticket drawn by the mayor.

The Cippenham Carnival organisers wrote on their Facebook page:

“What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much to all the stallholders and public who came to support our event to raise money for Slough Outreach and Buckinghamshire Mind.”