Chelsea Flower Show garden opens at Wexham Park Hospital

Frimley Health Charity officially opened the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Garden at Wexham Park Hospital on Tuesday, July 5.

The Find our Way – NHS Tribute Garden was opened by designers Naomi Ferrett-Cohen and Lucy Rowe.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show offered the award-winning garden to the charity.

The two designers worked with Emma Carr, the charity’s arts and creative health manager, to redesign the original garden so it is fit for the space outside Wexham Park’s Day Surgery.

It is a celebration of the NHS, intended to be a ‘tranquil, relaxing space’ for both patients and staff at the hospital to enjoy.

The charity was ‘so excited’ to be able to give the garden its forever home.

Emma said: “This garden is an absolute joy, and Naomi, Lucy and I are so proud of what has been created.

“This [is a] truly incredibly space and I hope staff and patients enjoy their new garden.”