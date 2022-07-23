Four charged with drug offences after warrants executed in Slough and Maidenhead

Four people have been charged with drug dealing and other offences in Slough.

Zaffron Khan, 44, of Cornwall Close in Maidenhead was charged with one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Fraz Ahmed, 39, of Turton Way in Slough was charged with one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Katarina Vargova, 36, of Commonside Downley in High Wycombe was charged with one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Wagar Younis, 28, of Turton Way in Slough was charged with a count each of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin, and possession of criminal property.

The charges relate to a number of warrants actioned under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 across Maidenhead and Slough on Wednesday, July 20.

All four appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 22 and were remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, August 22.