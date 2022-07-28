Public Notices: Major application to redevelop High Street site for mixed-use development

A major application to redevelop a site in Slough High Street for a mixed-use development features in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an existing site at 132-144 High Street into mixed use development.

The Buckingham Gateway site application proposes a development comprising flexible commercial floorspace on the ground floor fronting the High Street and up to 254 residential units on the upper floors, within four connecting buildings.

These buildings are a range of heights, and the tallest could be 14 storeys high.

The development will include shared amenity space on the ground floor, ancillary waste and recycling, disabled parking, cycle storage and landscaping.

Comments on an application should be made within 21 days of the date of this notice to planning@slough.gov.uk or Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL. Applications can be viewed at www.sbcplanning.co.uk.

Road Closures

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has given notice of an order to prohibit traffic passing through Burnham Lane, from its junction with Buckingham Avenue from Tuesday, August 2.

The order is needed due to works on or near the road.

The closure will take place overnight, between 10pm and 6am, and the work is expected to be finished by 6am on Monday, August 8.

The council has also given notice of a closure at Bath Road Service Road South outside of 225 Bath Road from Sunday, August 21.

If made, the order would come into force at 12.01am on Sunday, August 21 and the works are expected to be finished by 11.59pm on Monday, August 22.