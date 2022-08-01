Stoke Road flats at Lady Haig could make parking problems worse, fear cllrs

Councillors raised concerns on Tuesday (July 26) that a plan for 57 flats in Stoke Road could exacerbate problems on surrounding streets – with on-street parking clogging up the roads.

The plans are for Lady Haig Club. Developers are looking to demolish the existing building and change the site use from leisure and professional services to all-residential.

The scheme is split into two blocks with a larger, principal block fronting onto Stoke Road that reaches five storeys, alongside a more secondary block to the rear of about the same height.

The flats are set to be split into 12 studio flats, 11 one-beds, and 34 two-bedroom flats. Of these, eight will be affordable, amounting to 14 per cent of the units.

Access to the site will be gained from connecting to an existing access road, Lyons Way, that serves The Foyer/Beacon House and The Lady Haig site.

A basement level is proposed that would provide 37 parking spaces for the new development.

Council officers are aware of ‘a significant on-street parking problem’ with vehicles parked along Lyons Way, along the footway and on double-yellow lines.

St Paul’s Avenue and Mill Street also experience ‘high levels of on-street parking demand.’

“The 37 parking spaces remains a significant shortfall below the 88 parking spaces required by Slough’s adopted parking standards,” officers wrote in a report.

These concerns were echoed at a meeting of Slough council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Cllr Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “If you look a Mill Street, especially Sunday mornings, you can’t get through. This is just going to add to it. Parking is horrendous in that area and it’s going to get worse.”

He raised concerns that a plot of land at the back of the site had not been earmarked for use for parking, which he felt would ease those problems.

“I’m not happy, that should be used for parking, not holding back for another block to turn up there,” he said.

Nonetheless, SBC Highways and Transport ‘cannot recommend refusal of the application’ due to the sustainable location of the site, officers said.

To mitigate the problem, Slough Borough Council ‘requires contributions for the improvement of Slough’s sustainable travel network,’ in order to approve the proposals.

Given this caveat, the committee voted to delegate the application to the planning manager for approval, subject to a number of conditions.