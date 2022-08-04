Travelodge seeks to replace cladding on Slough hotel due to 'fire risk'

Travelodge has applied to replace part of the cladding on its Slough town centre hotel due to a ‘fire risk’.

The hotel chain is asking for planning permission to remove the existing Kingspan aluminium composite cladding which appears on four sides of its Herschel Street building.

The company said alternative cladding options are available but it wants to replace the existing grey cladding with render.

A planning application, submitted by planning consultancy Smith Jenkins, said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the replacement of existing Kingspan aluminium composite cladding (ACM) where it appears on the four elevations of the building with render.

“The aluminium cladding needs to be replaced due to its filler material and fixing to the building having regard to fire risk.”

The application said alternative cladding panels could be installed but they would be very heavy and require a tower crane for their installation.

“Instead it is proposed to replace the cladding with render, that is both easier to apply and has better thermal insulation,” the application added.

Travelodge is planning to replace cladding on the upper floor and western staircase tower on the south side of the building facing Herschel Street.

Cladding also needs to be replaced on the main elevation to the bedrooms and the northern staircase tower on the side of the building facing Buckingham Gardens.

Cladding on part of the staircase tower needs to be removed on part of the north side of the building as well as part of the west side.

A Travelodge spokeswoman said: “We are currently looking to undertake some exterior work at our Slough Travelodge hotel and we have submitted a planning application for this work.

“This proposed work will not affect our day to day business as our hotel has been verified safe to operate by independent advisors.”