Slough Town joint-manager 'furious' after nets are vandalised

Joint manager of Slough Town Neil Baker says he is ‘furious’ after vandals cut up the football club’s nets this week.

Baker and his team noticed that damage had been caused to the nets when training on Tuesday at Arbour Park, with the new season just around the corner.

Costing £350 for a pair of nets sporting Slough’s amber and blue colours, he told the Express that it is a bill nobody wants to foot, especially given the cost of living crisis.

“We have been there [Arbour Park] for six years now and we have never had our nets cut,” Baker said.

The joint manager said that some minor damage had previously been caused to the nets ahead of the Rebels’ pre-season victory against Arsenal’s under 18s on Monday, but the club was able to tie the nets back together for the match.

It was not until Tuesday that Baker noticed more extensive damage had been caused, and he added that the club has had issues with its CCTV cameras, making the task of catching those responsible trickier.

Arbour Park is a community stadium owned by Slough Borough Council and used by various sporting teams throughout the year.

“We turned up for training on Tuesday night and the net had just been cut to bits,” he said.

“It is a clear cut as well so there are lots of gaping holes.

“It is a cost that the council does not need and we do not need; unfortunately some person or people thought it is hilarious to do this and it is really disappointing.”

Baker said that he has ‘no idea’ who will be responsible for taking on the bill and was also unsure who the culprits were, with the stadium said to be well locked when out of action.

“I have no idea who has done it – whether somebody has jumped over or it is someone who is hiring the facility because it is a difficult place to get into when it’s locked up,” he added.

“It’s disgraceful, I’m pretty furious.

“It’s criminal damage and is just somebody thinking they are funny.”

Baker said that the situation is helped slightly by Slough Town playing away tomorrow (Saturday) when their season in the Vanarama National League South kicks off against Havant & Waterlooville, giving them a bit more time to sort out their net issues.