Hopes dashed for shisha lounge near Slough town centre

Hopes to put in a shisha café close to Slough’s town centre have been dashed – with council officers saying the lack of parking could cause ‘significant detriment’ to the area.

In February, an application was put in to turn office space in Bristol Way into a shisha café.

The site is a two-storey building within a row of five units in an industrial and commercial area.

An open-plan kitchen and café was being proposed for the ground floor, with access to the shisha lounge on the first floor.

It was planned to have a roof opening to make it open enough for smoking/vaping activities.

Even though there are designated parking spaces at the unit, plus an additional one at the front of the property, officers felt this was not enough.

The applicant expected that parking spaces would become available at the end of the work day for typical offices, which is when the shisha café would have opened.

But nonetheless, Slough Borough Council planning officers vetoed the plans, saying there was ‘a significant under-provision in parking at the site,’ as the application ‘fails to provide car parking’.

Regardless of the fact that the area is five minutes away from the railway station and close to bus stops, officers felt ‘the nature of the use and location … are such that there is likely to be a reliance on private cars to access to the site’.

The lack of parking spaces may cause obstruction, to the ‘significant detriment of highway safety and convenience,’ officers added.

As such, the shisha café would ‘not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area’, they wrote.

Consequently, officers at the council refused planning permission for the change of use on Monday, August 1.

To see the details of the application, enter reference number P/19762/000 into Slough council’s planning portal.