HOME Slough launches arts grant funding programme

A new programme supporting the delivery of arts and cultural events in Slough has been launched with individuals, groups and organisations able to apply for grants of up to £1,000.

HOME Slough, which has launched the On Your Doorstep programme, aims to bring communities together to enjoy new arts and cultural experiences.

Those applying can get between £500 and £1,000 to fund an arts event or activity. The overall pot is £15,000, and On Your Doorstep will continue until all the money is distributed.

HOME Slough is keen to commission work for local communities in local settings that is memorable and high quality. The type of event is up to those applying – it can be anything arts or culture based – but it must be free and allow as many people to take part as possible.

A successful commission will be provided with guidance and support to develop the initial idea.

Submissions are reviewed and agreed on a monthly basis by HOME Slough’s Community Programming Board, a group of local Slough residents.

The first commissioned work is expected in late September 2022 and activities will continue into 2023.

Jake Orr, creative producer at HOME Slough, said: “On Your Doorstep is an opportunity for people to bring new arts and cultural activities to their local communities.

“We want to commission anything – knitting, dance, film, puppetry or craft – that is arts-based, high-quality and will attract new audiences to get involved.

“We are looking for great ideas and for people to have some fun”

Those interested in applying for an On Your Doorstep Commission should visit the HOME Slough website: homeslough.org.

uk/news/on-your-doorstep-commission-call-out