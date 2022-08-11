Slough Borough Council extends e-scooter survey

A survey to gather residents’ and users’ views about the e-scooter rental trial scheme in Slough has been extended until the end of August.

The council introduced the e-scooter rental trial scheme in October 2020, with Neuron Mobility operating 300 dockless e-scooters.

The bright orange scooters can be used on the road, and in cycle and bus lanes; they have a maximum speed of 15mph and can be used by registered scheme members aged over 18 with a driving licence.

The invitation to run a trial e-scooter rental scheme, alongside other towns and cities, came from the Government, to gather data to help inform the future legal status of, and associated regulations for, e-scooters.

It also enables them to understand the impacts and benefits of e-scooters and usage data and travel patterns, although private e-scooters are still prohibited on public roads under the trial.

The national e-scooter rental trial scheme began in July 2020 and was set to end this November.

However, the Government has since confirmed the existing e-scooter rental trial schemes can now run until May 2024.

As such, a recommendation will be made in a report to Slough Borough Council’s cabinet in November 2022 that the council continues with the e-scooter rental trial scheme until May 2024, and, if e-scooters are made fully legal by the Government, that the e-scooter rental scheme is kept.

This extension of the trial will allow the council to obtain further data to analyse the impact of the e-scooters, before the Government makes a formal decision on legislation in two years time.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, lead member for transport and the local environment, is urging everyone to have their say on the future of the e-scooters in Slough.

He said: “We’ve heard various opinions from residents during the period the e-scooters have been in Slough. We want to get a better understanding of residents' and users’ views on rental e-scooters, as well as the benefits people experience when they use them.

“We need these views to be made official so they can be taken into consideration for the future of the scheme.”

The survey is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 31.

To view it, visit: slough.citizenspace.com/

transport/slough-e-scooter-rental-trial-scheme/