Slough libraries set for altered opening hours or self-serve provision

Libraries in Slough are set for altered opening hours or self-serve provision this month and beyond due to high staff vacancies and some staff sickness.

Some libraries will also be shut on certain days.

The decision to provide the short-term reduced service is due to a ‘high number of staff vacancies and some staff sickness’.

Until now, the existing library team, with help from others in the council have been operating as normal, however, this cannot continue.

Changes in August include:

Wednesday, August 17 – Britwell staffed from 1.30pm-5pm and self-serve from 9am-1.30pm. Langley is closed and the Curve and Cippenham are open.

Thursday, August 18 – Britwell self-serve only from 9am-5pm. The Curve, Cippenham and Langley are open.

Friday, August 19 - Britwell self-serve only from 9am-5pm. Cippenham is closed and the Curve and Langley are open.

Monday, August 22 – Britwell staffed 1.30pm-5pm and self-serve from 9am-1.30pm. Langley is closed and the Curve and Cippenham are open.

Thursday, August 25 – Britwell self-serve only from 9am-5pm. Langley is closed and the Curve and Cippenham are open.

Friday, August 26 – Britwell self-serve only from 9am-5pm. Cippenham and Langley are closed and the Curve is open.

Wednesday, August 31 – Langley is open from 12pm-5pm. Britwell is staffed from 1.30pm-5pm and self-serve from 9am-1.30pm. The Curve and Cippenham are open.



The council is currently working on a rota for September.

On the days that self-serve will operate only in Britwell, residents will be able to borrow, return and renew books through the self-serve kiosks.

Visitors can still book and use the public computers, print from them, and use the WiFi.

There will be instruction notices put up which provide the contact numbers for other libraries open on that day.

Liz McMillan, locality hubs and library services manager, said: “We are really disappointed to have to make these changes, but the pressure on existing staff is too much.

"We have to make some temporary changes to the opening times and which libraries can remain open each day. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

Residents who had made appointments to see a customer adviser on a day the library is closed will be contacted for alternative arrangements to be made.