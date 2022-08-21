SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters called to crash on M4 eastbound carriageway

    Firefighters from Slough and Langley were at the scene of a road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 this afternoon (August 21). 

    Two appliances from Slough and one from Langley attended the scene of the crash at about 3pm at junction 5-4B of the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

    Two cars were involved in the incident and police and ambulance services were also at the scene.

