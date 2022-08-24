Young prodigy from Slough bags place at Princeton University USA

A young prodigy from Slough – who was the youngest person to receive the maximum score on a Mensa test – has been offered a scholarship to a top university in the United States.

Jasamrit Rahala, of Waterbeach Road, Slough, was just 11-years-old when he took the Mensa test in 2016.

Identified as a maths prodigy aged nine, he achieved the maximum score of 162, making him the youngest person under 18 to achieve this.

The former Herschel Grammar School pupil then scored top in five different 11+ exams and achieved scholarships to both Harrow School and Eton College (the prestigious King’s Scholarship).

He picked Eton, a place his dad Santokh once thought was a place for ‘the really rich kids’ and not for people like them.

Jasamrit went on to attain 12 GCSEs – including one at age 12.

He was also an artificial intelligence and programming teacher at the Teens In AI initiative.

Last year, Jasamrit also became a Countdown star and reached the knockout finals, following a few appearances on TV.

He was youngest finalist on Child Genius aged 10 and competed in Britain’s Brightest Family.

Jasamrit graduated Eton College this summer, with four A* grades for his A-levels in maths, further maths, physics and computer science.

In a whirlwind, Jasamrit received his results on A-level results day (Thursday, August 18) and flew off to the USA that Saturday.

As he also got five other offers, including one to Oxford, it was ‘a real question’ whether to stay in the UK or head off further afield.

In the end Jasamrit decided this was a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity.

Asked if this was the end of his run on gameshows, Jasamrit said he might look to star in some in the USA, if he has a chance – and plans to return to them when he comes back home.

He’d like to be on Mastermind, Only Connect, or University Challenge.

He will be going to the Ivy League university Princeton and will study computer science, which he hopes to use to help people and increase sustainability.

One of his projects has been a food waste bin which scans the food being thrown away – helping cut down on waste in restaurants.

Father Santokh Rahala said the family wanted to show with Jasamrit’s results that ‘nothing is impossible’.

“We’re from a small working-class home. There are people in Slough who put their head down and don’t get put off by people who live in posher parts of the UK,” Santokh said.

“People think Slough’s not a good area – we’re keen to shows that it is a good area, and that Slough has bright kids too.”

Jasamrit was inspired by his sister Tania, a 13-year-old Burnham Grammar student, and how she buckled down with studying despite all the COVID disruption.

“The one thing I’d like people to realise is that even when things are difficult, support is all around. It might be something like, the snacks my sister gave to me while I was studying,” Jasamrit said.

“It’s the little things that add up.”