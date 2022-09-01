Teenager stabbed in car whilst waiting at Slough traffic lights

A teenager suffered a large wound to his back after being stabbed whilst waiting for traffic lights in Slough last week.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault in London Road between 10pm and 10.15pm on Friday, August 26.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Corsa waiting at traffic lights at the junction with Blandford Road South.

Three men approached the passenger side of the vehicle and one used a machete to smash the window before stabbing the victim.

The Vauxhall car that the victim was in then drove away.

The victim received treatment at Wexham Park Hospital for a large cut on his upper back and has since been discharged.

The offenders are described as black males, around 5ft 9ins in height, of skinny build and wearing balaclavas over their faces and dark clothing with the hoods up.

Detective Constable Oliver Elston, of Slough CID, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220384949.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”