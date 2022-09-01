Slough restaurant costs 'doubling' amid cost of living crisis

A Berkshire care home director has said energy bills have tripled as businesses and charities call for more help to tackle ‘scary’ rising costs.

Businesses are fearing for their futures and more families are struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise at unprecedented levels.

Last week, it was announced that energy bills for a typical household will rise to £3,549 a year on October 1, while many businesses, which do not have a price cap, have seen their costs grow at alarming rates.

The crisis is causing concern at establishments such as care homes, which are required to keep things such as heating and lights on all of the time.

Director for the Berkshire Care Home Association, Cliff Grand-Scrutton, fears that some smaller homes may shut if the problems persist. He added that the majority of calls the group has been getting from providers is focused on ways they can save money.

“We cannot afford for homes to be shut because they are going out of business – where does that leave health and social care?” Cliff said.

“Unless they [the Government] subsidise energy and food costs, homes will be going out of business.

“If any do, we are going to be in a really deep crisis situation.”

Cliff also owns the privately-owned Larchfield House care home in nearby Maidenhead, where he says energy bills have ‘tripled’.

Elsewhere, in the hospitality industry, a Slough restaurant owner is also feeling the financial pressures.

Mahesh Haridass runs Brindhavan Restaurant in Park Street and said ‘everything is doubling’, including prices for meat to put in his chicken curries.

“The costs rising has affected us in many ways,” he said.

“My materials and utilities will double.

“My gas and electric is double as well so it is very difficult.

“My freezer has to run, my fridge has to run properly. We can’t switch off these machines.

“This is a big issue going on and we need the support. I am worrying every day.”

Mahesh added that another issue for his industry was people ordering food via delivery apps, which charge restaurants a fee and take away income.

Footfall on the High Street has been another problem, he said. In recent weeks, the Express has also been highlighting the growing demand for services at Citizens Advice, which can help struggling families with their money worries.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB), said the situation was ‘incredibly traumatic’.

He urged residents to access help ‘as soon as possible’ and reminded them to be patient when phoning the charity, which is experiencing a high volume of calls.

A Government spokesman said: “We will continue to support businesses in navigating the months ahead. We are currently providing a 50 per cent business rates relief, freezing alcohol duty rates and reducing employer national insurance.

“This is in addition to the billions in grants and loans offered throughout the pandemic.”

The Government has also previous stated that ‘the Prime Minister has made clear that major fiscal decisions should be left for the next PM’.

The winner of the Conservative leadership contest is expected to be announced on September 5.