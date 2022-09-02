Slough surgeon and entrepreneur shortlisted for Asian Achievers Awards

A surgeon and entrepreneur from Slough has been shortlisted for the prestigious Asian Achievers Awards due to take place later this month.

Dr Debashis Bhattacharya, a surgeon by training and currently the global director for human risk management at Reckitt has been nominated in the Business Person of the Year category.

The awards, which are now into its 20th year, are recognised as the ‘most prestigious and longstanding’ celebration of the top figures of the UK’s South Asian community and their achievements, initiated by public nominations.

Hosted by the global advisory firm EPG and supported by media partners Zee TV and Sunrise Radio, Asian Voice and Gujarat Samchar, the awards were established in 2000 and are making a return this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across ten categories, including Business Person of the Year, Community Service, Entrepreneur of the Year and Art & Culture, the awards received more than 500 nominations, from which the judges shortlisted four in each category, divided evenly between female and male candidates.

The shortlist features a plethora of names from business executives and politicians including MP and barrister Suella Braverman who is the Attorney General for England and Wales to Hollywood actresses and music stars, including Charli XCX.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on Friday, September 23.

Among his many ventures, Dr Bhattacharya founded the Indian Arts project and works to give up-and-coming artists a voice.

Of being shortlisted, he said: “I am delighted and very pleasantly surprised to be in the august company of all the very accomplished people who also have been shortlisted, some of whom are my heroes. Thank you Asian Achievers Awards.”

Pratik Dattani, managing director at EPG, said: “The Asian Achievers Awards aim to celebrate Asian excellence across the UK.

“They harbour a special place in the community, documenting our growth and contribution to life in the country over the last two decades.

“We have been impressed by the breadth and calibre of nominations from across the country that came in this year which show quite how extensive our positive contribution is across all aspects of British life.”

For more information, visit: www.asianachieversawards.com