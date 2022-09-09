Slough Foodbank dealing with 'unprecedented demand'

Slough Foodbank’s manager thinks the new Prime Minister’s plan to help families with the cost of living crisis may not be enough as the charity deals with ‘unprecedented demand’.

Laura Cole took over from previous manager Sue Sibany-King three months ago following the latter’s retirement, and has been busy getting to work helping keep Slough residents fed and watered.

Many had one eye on the House of Commons on Thursday to hear new PM Liz Truss set out her plans to help people with the increased cost of living, which has seen food, fuel and energy bills sky-rocket.

In her speech to fellow MPs, Truss announced plans to cap the average household’s energy bills at £2,500 a year from Saturday, October 1.

This support would last for two years, the Prime Minister said, adding it was ‘the moment to be bold’ at the start of her tenure.

The typical household’s energy bills had been due to rise to more than £3,500 in October, while businesses told the Express last week how they were fearing for their futures amid no cap on their outgoings.

Truss also revealed yesterday that companies would be getting a six-month support package to help them stay afloat.

Reacting to the announcements, Laura said it was good the new PM had offered some help but was unsure whether it would filter down to the the families who needed it most.

She said the charity, based in Montrose Avenue, has been dealing with a huge surge in demand and a drop in donations as people choose whether to heat their homes or eat a meal.

“It is good that something has been done; I think it may take the fear out of the unknown which is what a lot of people have been feeling,” Laura said.

“Whether it is enough, I am not sure. We are already seeing a rise in need and I do not think it goes far enough to help families who really are struggling and it is not going to make a difference to their everyday experience.”

Laura said that one measure the PM should have introduced is a return of extra universal credit payments, which were handed out during the pandemic.

“The emergency response at the moment should be on the same scale as COVID,” she added. “They took that payment away when it was making such a difference to families. I would be in favour of going back to something like that.”

The new foodbank manager – who has experience in the charity sector in nearby Surrey – said that Slough’s branch has seen ‘unprecedented demand’ as costs continue to rise.

“I would like to make myself redundant – I do not want to be here; we should not be here. Foodbanks should not exist in the UK in 2022,” she said. “For the short-term it is about trying to meet the demand as we go into the winter.

“But it is clearly not down to charitable organisations to keep people fed and watered.”

Truss told the Commons she wanted to get the energy market ‘back on track’, saying her measures would save a ‘typical household £1,000 a year’.

“We are supporting this country through this winter and the next, and tackling the root causes of high prices so we are never in the same position again,” she added.