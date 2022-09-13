'We Love Slough' music video celebrates town's vibrancy

HOME Slough has commissioned a music video to celebrate the success of LOVE Slough Festival in 2022 and announce its return in 2023.

LOVE Slough Festival 2022 showcased the diversity of local talent and helped unite communities and attracted more than 3,000 people.

Designed by the community for the community, the festival was a progressive project and ran for three weeks in March 2022.

It featured a multitude of artforms, including knitting, drumming, spoken word, dancing and much more.

To commemorate the festival’s achievements, HOME Slough has partnered with Slough Community Youth Soul Choir and asked Stevoss from Voss Media to make a short film showcasing Slough’s vibrancy.

A catchy new song ‘We Love Slough’ is featured, composed by choir leader Bex Richardson and performed by the Slough Community Youth Soul Choir.

Jake Orr, creative producer at HOME Slough, said: “The film is a fantastic collaboration celebrating the joy of Slough, its diversity and some familiar faces.”

Stevoss, who directed the video, added: “It’s been a huge joy to see the dedication and participation from such talented young children and I would like to encourage them to continue pursuing the arts as they all have a bright future ahead of them.

“I do hope the public enjoy watching and listening to the hard work that everyone has put into the ‘Love Slough’ song.

“Let’s continue to fly the flag for Slough.”

Choir leader Bex Richardson said: "The choir have worked extremely hard on the LOVE Slough project and I am so proud of them all.”

You can view the LOVE Slough video at www.youtube.com

/watch?v=A_X8zma2u4o