Around the Horlicks Quarter: How Slough's iconic redevelopment is shaping up

The Horlicks Quarter development is gathering pace – with ‘iconic’ parts of it now having been cleaned and uncovered for all to enjoy.

The grand plan for more than 1,200 flats on the site of the former Horlicks factory includes work on the clocktower building, situated next to the iconic Horlicks chimney.

“We felt when we started looking at the scheme that this was two iconic bits that needed to me shown off,” said Dave Taylor, design director for Berkeley, the developer for the Horlicks Quarter.

Since the Express’s last visit to the site, the clocktower building has been cleaned, showing off the original red bricks.

It is visible from the recently completed Aquifer Gardens, which acts as a centrepiece to the whole development.

The large Horlicks sign on the clocktower building has also had a revamp. It was necessary to take down the original lettering and replace it with a new sign on a much sturdier frame.

The new sign was carefully matched to the font and colour of the old one, the developers said.

The fate of the old lettering is uncertain; there is talk of placing individual letters around the communal parts of the site as historical pieces. It isn’t practical to display them all together, as each letter is the size of a person.

One of the most striking aspects of the development is what is happening in the main factory. The site dates back to 1908 with some key additional areas built in the 1930s.

It would once have resembled a wide factory floor – but has now been stripped out to create an atrium-style residential area, which will be lit from above by skylights filtering down to a landscape garden in the middle of the ground floor space.

Apartments will be set on either side of this, linked by several floors of platforms overlooking the garden.

The platforms are supported by the original iron columns from the factory, preserving some of the historical architecture.

The finished result will be a ‘light and airy’ space that will give views of the whole former factory, floor to ceiling. Eventually there are also plans for a glass lift. Also planned is a ‘reflection space’ at the new square outside the main entrance. The entrance itself is a local heritage asset that has been preserved.

The space will have a water theme, honouring the history of Salt Hill Stream and the importance of nearby springs.

As such, Clocktower Place will have water features, including a rill that extends from the Aquifer Gardens to this key part of the development.

Behind the iconic sign on the top of the building will be a rooftop garden built around the skylights. At the top level, it is possible to see Windsor Castle.

The building will have multiple communal spaces including a co-working space, kitchen and dining room which can be rented out by future residents of the flats for entertaining.

On the ground floor of the building, there will be a number of commercial spaces, which are for use for the general public visiting the future piazza, which could hold outdoor events.

Currently there is interest in a café and nursery in the commercial units.

The Horlicks Quarter also has some finished buildings. So far, 143 have been sold and 98 are occupied.

The other blocks are set around the Aquifer Gardens.