Public notices: Wraysbury road closure and Bath Road development

This week’s public notices in the Express contain information on revised plans for a major development in Bath Road, Slough, and a planned road closure in Wraysbury later this month.

Planning

Revised plans have been submitted for a major development on the Bath Road in Slough which could see buildings reach eight storeys in height.

Applicant Baths Road Ltd wants permission to construct 91 self-contained apartments at 375 Bath Road and has put forward slightly changed proposals for the scheme. The application was first submitted in October 2021.

The existing building is currently used for commercial use and developers want to build a new 4-8 storey development. Plans were previously put forward for 83 apartments.

Also forming part of the plans are associated podium level amenity space for the flats; balconies and roof terraces, and new vehicular access via a ground level undercroft car park providing 52 spaces.

Plant rooms, bin and bicycle stores and the installation of electric vehicle chargers and servicing/loading bays could also be built if plans are given the green light.

The site is currently home to the HSS Tool Hire Shop.

For more information on the plans, search for reference number P/03444/003 on Slough Borough Council’s planning portal.

Traffic and travel

Part of a Wraysbury road will be closed during the day later this month as a traffic calming scheme is installed.

Copermill Road will be shut from its junction with Stanwell Road southwards to property number 227.

The closure order will be in operation between 8am and 4pm from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28.

Diversion routes will be in place via Stanwell Road, the B376 Welley Road, B376 Windsor Road, High Street, Station Road and Coppermill Road.

Licensing

A Langley business has applied to the council for permission to serve late night refreshments at the premises.

BPLUS Ltd wants to obtain a premises licence for 258 High Street, SL3 8HA.

Any representation in relation to this application must be made in writing and received by Slough Borough Council no later than Thursday, October 27 to Observatory House, Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL or licensing@slough.gov.uk

