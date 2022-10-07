Police extend zero-tolerance knife crime crackdown to Slough

Thames Valley Police has extended a zero-tolerance approach to knife crime to Slough following a successful launch of an operation in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.

Operation Deter, which has been driven by TVP and the Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC), Matthew Barber, will continue to focus on prosecution, intervention and prevention.

Its main objective is to make better use of charging and remanding offenders aged over 18 to court, sending a robust message to anyone found in possession of a knife, with the aim being that any knife possession offences are proactively charged and remanded to court by TVP while the suspect is still in custody.

Following the charge, the custody sergeant will then take a more robust approach to bail.

Police say this will send a clear message to those routinely carrying a knife in Slough, that this will simply not be tolerated.

During its initial launch in Milton Keynes, police recorded 57 knife-enabled crimes in the Bucks city in September, with this leading to 17 people being charged and remanded. 25 people were bailed while investigations continue. In Aylesbury in September, 23 knife-enabled crimes were recorded, leading to seven people being charged and remanded. Ten people were bailed while investigations continue.

Commenting on the operation expanding to Slough, PCC Matthew Barber said: “I know that there are concerns in Slough about knife crime following recent incidents and I want to reassure residents that the possession and carrying of knives won’t be tolerated.

“I am pleased to see Op Deter being extended to Slough. This tough operational policing approach has already shown early positive signs in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury. I hope to see this trend continue as it is adopted in Slough, with more people being charged and remanded in court and more knives taken off our streets.”

Superintendent Lee Barnham, Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, said: “Whilst we have always taken a robust approach to the possession of weapons in Slough we are dedicating even more officers to seeking out those who think it is acceptable to be in possession of weapons, particularly knives.

“Our approach to how we deal with those carrying weapons has changed. We will seek to charge those carrying weapons on the day of their arrest and remand them in custody with a view to making sure perpetrators face the very real prospect of going straight to jail for having a weapon.”

If you have any information or know of someone who is carrying a knife, you can report this on 101 or online by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.