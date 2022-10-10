Second man charged in connection with Slough murder investigation

A second man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

Yaghub Mussa, 21, of Daylesford Grove in Slough was charged with one count of murder today (October 10).

He has been remanded in custody to appeal at Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (October 11).

Officers were at the scene where it was established that a 21-year-old man on his bicycle had been in a collision with a car, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane.

Following the collision, four offenders left the Golf and chased the victim into Waterman Court where he was fatally attacked.

The offenders then left in the black VW Golf.

The victim has been formally identified as 21-year-old Kyron Lee from Slough.

Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close in Slough has been charged with one count of murder and one count of disguising criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date that is yet to be determined.

Two men from Slough, aged 20 and 27 have been bailed.