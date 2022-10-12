Laterns to be lit in remembrance of child and pregnancy loss

A ‘Wave of Light’ service is being held in Herschel Park on Saturday, October 15 to mark Pregnancy and Child Loss Remembrance Day.

Participants are invited to light a candle in remembrance of a lost baby or child of any age.

Those grieving will light candles to create a ‘ripple of light’ across the globe before floating lanterns on the park’s lake.

The event is organised by the Vishaal Foundation, a Colnbrook-based charitable trust which helps reduce the emotional distress of losing an infant or child due to miscarriage, neonatal death or other causes.

It was founded in 2012 by Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi, whose son Vishaal died aged just a day old. Vishaal (meaning Infinite/Eternal) was lost 29 weeks into the pregnancy.

The hope is the event can help ‘break the stigma’ around talking about losing a child.

Friends, family or anyone touched by such a loss are invited to Herschel Park from 6.30pm, where participants will be able to decorate a lantern.

At 7pm, the event will move to the lake to collectively released floating lanterns in remembrance.

After the lanterns are released, participants are invited to stay for a cup of tea or coffee.

Parking is available in National Foundation for Educational Research car park accessed via Upton Close.

For more information contact the Vishaal Foundation on 07980 493314 or vishaalfoundation@gmail.com