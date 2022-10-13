Driver shunts parked car into house in Slough

A driver careered into a parked car and knocked the stationary vehicle into the front of a house in in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to Wexham Road, Slough, at 12.30am following reports of a crash.

A driver had lost control of their car and gone into a driveway, shunting a parked car into the front of the house.

Crews said both vehicles and the house suffered ‘quite significant damage’.

Slough Fire Station said nobody was injured and the driver could not be located at the scene.

Officers from Thames Valley Police also attended to help recover the vehicles at the scene.