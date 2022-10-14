Weapons and cash seized in county lines crack-down in Slough

A police operation targeting people involved in county lines drug dealing has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of thousands of pounds worth of cash.

Thames Valley Police said it carried out 14 warrants in Slough between Monday, October 3 and today (Friday, October 14) in a bid to disrupt criminals who ‘bring misery to communities’ in the town.

The warrants saw a total of 24 people arrested for a range of offences related to drug dealing with 13 of those charged, remanded in custody and set to face the courts.

The police have also seized three machetes, thousands of pounds worth of cash, quantities of heroin and cocaine, as well as drugs line phones.

Of those arrested, 13 people have been charged in connection with 39 offences and are set to go through the court process.

Superintendent Lee Barnham, Local Police Commander for Slough, said: “We have conducted a significant operation to target those involved in “County Lines” drug dealing in Slough.

“The operation’s aim, which has been a number of months in the planning, is to stop criminals who bring misery to our communities in Slough.

“They exploit young and vulnerable people, subjecting them to or forcing them to carry out violence, and carry drugs, and all for the criminal’s own financial gain.”

The warrants have been carried following work by Thames Valley Police’s Drug Task Force and Slough Local Policing Area, with assistance from the Metropolitan Police.

Superintendent Barnham added: “This is just part of our ongoing commitment to stopping this absolute blight on our communities.

“We will continue to work to disrupt drug dealing in Slough but also work in partnership in order to get help to vulnerable individuals who are being caught up in drug dealing, which can have the most tragic consequences for them.”

“Drug dealers will take advantage of those who use drugs. They will use you to deal drugs for them, minimising their risk of being arrested, and might give you drugs in return. But you will always owe them. Please seek help rather than falling prey to them.”

Anyone needing support for drugs-related issues in Slough should contact the Slough Treatment, Advice and Recovery Team.

Anyone with information on suspicious drug-related activity should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.