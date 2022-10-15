SITE INDEX

    • Further arrest made in Slough murder investigation

    01:43PM, Saturday 15 October 2022

    Thames Valley Police has made a further arrest in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.

    An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

    He has since been released on bail.

    The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2, after an incident in Waterman Court.

