Further arrest made in Slough murder investigation

01:43PM, Saturday 15 October 2022
Thames Valley Police has made a further arrest in connection with a murder investigation in Slough.
An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He has since been released on bail.
The arrest is in connection with the death of Kyron Lee on Sunday, October 2, after an incident in Waterman Court.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.