Police appeal for witnesses to Slough robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in which a man was punched during an altercation in Slough.

At sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, October 13 the victim, a man in his forties was stopped in the driveway entrance at Upton Park.

His pushbike was leaning on a fence/wall when two men approached him and one of them tried to take the pushbike, but the victim pulled him off.

The other man then punched the victim, starting an altercation between the three of them.

A group of people then approached the victim to check on him as the two offenders ran off.

The victim has suffered minor facial injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

Both the offenders are described as white, with one at around 6ft tall and the other around 5ft 8ins tall.

Police Staff Investigator Pauline Carrie, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, we’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220462451.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”