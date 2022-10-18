Cash-strapped Slough council need further £6million savings

Cash-strapped Slough council will need to find a further £6million in savings next year to meet its targets.

At Thursday evening’s overview and scrutiny committee meeting, the council’s finance chief Steve Mair told councillors that due to the ‘turmoil’ and current financial situation, the council now needs to find £26million to balance its books in 2023/24.

Mr Mair explained that the council will need to find the additional savings, ‘in the next few weeks’.

The council has so far identified £16.4million of the original £20million target for 2023/24.

During the meeting, Mr Mair outlined a series of assumptions that have been made to meet the savings targets needed to resolve the council’s financial difficulties but warned that these could change over time.

Assumptions include that the council will put up the council tax by 2.99 per cent, and if there are any further increases allowed for adult social care, the council will ringfence the money for that service.

Mr Mair added that it is assumed that they have built in 7.4 per cent for pay inflation and 11 per cent over two years for contracts inflation, however, the council will self-finance any future years pay and contract inflation.

Other assumptions include that the asset sales achieved are solely used to repay the debt or do some big-ticket items such as invest in the pension fund which should bring the council ‘some very significant savings’.

Latest figures reveal that if these assumptions are met, from 2024/25, the council’s savings requirements will fall to £14million for four years and lower beyond this.

Mr Mair said: The success [of hitting the savings target] is really heavily dependent upon the main thrust of all this is achieving the asset sales.

“It makes a tremendous difference to where the council is.”

He added officers will not know ‘exactly what this council’s position is’ until the second week of December, when they receive the Local Government Finance Settlement.

Mr Mair added: “If it turns out to be more challenging than we are anticipating, we will have the week before Christmas and a couple of weeks after Christmas to find any further required saving.

“This is an example of the fluid situation that you’re all dealing with and it’s going to require a lot of work by people over the next few weeks.

“If any of these assumptions change and they will, then the position facing the council changes.”

Mr Mair added that he believes the numbers are deliverable but does not ‘wish to under-emphasise the magnitude of the challenge’.

Cllr Harjinder S. Gahir (Lab & Co-op, Wexham Lea) said that Slough is ‘looking like a Third World country now’ due to the savings being made by the council, which he added, have an effect on the public.

Mr Mair stated that there ‘will be challenges going forward’ but added that the way to financially mitigate the impact upon services is for the council to drive through its asset sales, reduce borrowings, get the Minimum Revenue Provision (MRP) below 30 per cent to seven per cent and look at other ways of delivering services.