Project celebrating 18th century astronomer to culminate in live performance in Slough

A project celebrating the celestial discoveries of 18th century astronomer Caroline Herschel will culminate in a live performance at a church in the town next weekend.

‘An imperfect account of a comet’ was started by photographic artist Lynda Laird from St Leonards on Sea in Hastings in 2019 while she was working as an artist in residence at the Royal Astronomical Society in London.

The audiovisual installation is presented as 560 photographic glass plates of stars that Caroline Herschel noticed were missing from the British Star Catalogue.

The installation brings the stars to light, as an acknowledgement of both Caroline’s work and many other women whose wisdom and knowledge ‘has been overlooked, undervalued, and ignored throughout history’..

The musical and spoken word piece is organised according to the precise charted orbits of the comets and features words from Caroline’s private journals and observational writings.

After being shown in sections at the Royal Astronomical Society in London, The Herschel Museum in Bath and St Laurence’s Church in Slough, the project will culminate in a live performance at St Mary’s Church in Slough on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

To book tickets for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-imperfect-account-of-a-comet-tickets-417532319407

For more information visit: www.an-imperfect-account-of-a-comet.com/