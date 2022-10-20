Vigil remembers Slough man who 'had whole life ahead of him'

A ‘heartfelt’ vigil was held in memory of a Slough man who was stabbed to death in the street earlier this month.

Kyron Lee died following an incident in Waterman Court on October 2 which sparked a murder investigation by Thames Valley Police.

In a tribute, the 21-year-old’s mother said Kyron was the ‘kindest, most loving genuine person’ who ‘had an ability to make everyone he met feel special’.

Friends, family and neighbours remembered him at an on-street memorial event in Waterman Court on October 8, with speeches made and balloons let off into the sky.

Kyron’s brother Kaselle Lee was among those to make a speech, while flowers, candles and written tributes adorned the road in memory of him.

Kaselle is also intending to organise a charity football match in memory of his brother.

A relative of Kyron’s, who did not wish to be named, described the atmosphere on the night as ‘overwhelming’ and added people are still gathering to leave tributes.

“It was beautiful, we did not expect that many people to turn up,” she said. “It was amazing to see how many lives he actually touched because he was so well known around the area.”

The relative said that Kyron enjoyed football, cooking and spending time with his beloved dogs, with aspirations of one day becoming a barber.

“Nobody wants to say goodbye to a loved one but it was heart-warming to see so many people pay their respects,” she added.

“I will remember Kyron’s cheeky smile – it was infectious. And the respect he showed me was on another level.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and did not deserve this.”

Founder of the Love Music Hate Violence action group, Stephen Ambrose (also known as Stevoss), performed at the vigil and said the atmosphere left him ‘lost for words’.

“It was very heartfelt – to see a young person right on your doorstep and who knows everyone lose their life in that way is heartbreaking,” he said.

“There is going to be a lot of angry people out there but we have got to fight back with love to change this cycle.”

Stevoss urged young people to ‘stay safe’ and reiterated his group’s message about staying away from knives.

“It was amazing to see the whole community come together for this young person,” he added.