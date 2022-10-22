First affordable home owners move into Horlicks Quarter

Sovereign Housing Association has welcomed residents to its first phase of affordable homes at Horlicks Quarter.

Horlicks Quarter, which features the iconic Horlicks Factory, is being transformed by Berkeley Homes into a mixed-use development that will provide up to 1,300 new homes.

Included are public open spaces and gardens, with a central square at Clocktower Place for community activities, to include a nursery and a proposed café for everyone in the local area to enjoy.

Aquifer Gardens, set at the heart of Horlicks Quarter is now complete, providing a large, landscaped open space which can be accessed and enjoyed by both residents and the public alike.

These incorporate a central lawn area enhanced by plants, shrubs and trees, as well as water features.

Sovereign Housing Association will be managing the blocks for social rent and shared ownership.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said:

“We are pleased that Horlicks Quarter will include 25 percent affordable housing.

“Horlicks Quarter is emerging as a genuine mixed community providing new homes and quality open space in a new neighbourhood.

“It’s great to see the apartments, houses and new park being built out and to welcome the first tenants into their new homes.”

Ben Annett, sales and marketing director at Berkeley Homes (Oxford & Chilterns) said:

“Sovereign’s new residents will join our first occupants in Darjeeling & Artesian House, creating the start of a wonderful new community – with Aquifer Gardens now open to create a central hub within the development for everyone to enjoy.”

Sovereign has partnered with the Slough Hub, a social enterprise which will work with those living at Horlicks Quarter to create an active community.

Residents will be supported to form community groups, connecting residents into the wider community of Slough.

Vineet Vijh, founder, said:

“The Slough Hub is delighted to be the Community Development partner for the Horlicks Quarter.

“We look forward to meeting the new residents and helping them settle in and make the most of what Slough offers.

“We will aim to create a happy and friendly neighbourhood with many activities and opportunities to meet people and get involved in worthwhile causes.”

Sovereign’s next phase of rented homes at Horlicks Quarter will be available from mid-November.

For more information and to apply, visit www.sovereign.org.uk/horlicks-quarter