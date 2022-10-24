Woman robbed after being followed off bus in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was followed and robbed in Slough last week.

Between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, October 22, a woman in her thirties was followed off a bus from Drake Street, getting off at London Road in Slough, next to the Shell petrol station and opposite the Tesco petrol station.

The offender told the victim that she owed her £10.

The victim continued walking but was then grabbed by the offender who went through her bag and pockets.

An altercation started and this spilled onto the road, with neighbours hearing car horns and screaming.

The victim suffered a bruised arm, however, did not need hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white female, in her mid-thirties with a skinny build and red hair in a bun.

She was wearing a black puffer jacket and was around 5ft 10ins.

Investigating officer PC Kerry Woods, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220476217.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”