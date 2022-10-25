Police appeal for help to find missing man from Slough

12:47PM, Tuesday 25 October 2022
Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in finding a man who has been missing from Slough since Friday, October 14.
In a tweet, the force said: "Can you help? Ahmadyar has been missing from Slough since 14th October.
"He may have links to Birmingham. We need to find Ahmadyar to ensure he is safe and well."
"If you have any information that may help us to locate him please call 101 and quote reference number: 43220463675."
