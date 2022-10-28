Up to a thousand enjoy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations in Slough

Up to 1,000 people enjoyed an evening of celebration and entertainment in Slough on Monday night as they marked Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

The event, organised by the Slough Sikh School Trust and the Sikh Academies Trust, saw people enjoy a host of treats from 4pm to 9.30pm at Khalsa Primary School in Wexham Road.

Event-goers heard religious singing and speeches by the children from Khalsa Primary School and Pioneer Secondary Academy in Stoke Poges.

Funfair rides and inflatables were also available for all to enjoy.

People also lit candles and enjoyed food, sweets, and drinks as they celebrated together.

The skies lit up at the end of the night as people enjoyed the professional fireworks display.

Onkar Singh, a trustee of the school who organised the event with the help of staff, parents and community members, said: “This was the first time we had funfair rides at the event which went down well with everyone and children and parents alike had a great time on this day of joy and happiness.

“We hopefully will be organising a similar event next year for Bandi Chhor and Diwali and hope more members of the community come together to participate in the celebrations.”

On Saturday, November 5, an evening will be spent celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev.