Protest held over Slough Borough Council's financial crisis

Protesters hit out at the ‘financial tsunami’ which has been caused by Slough Borough Council during a demonstration at the weekend.

A group of residents stood outside the council’s multi-million pound headquarters in Windsor Road holding placards accusing the local authority of ‘financial gluttony’ and hitting out at the state of its finances.

The lavish offices cost the Labour-run council £41 million back in 2018.

But council leader James Swindlehurst admitted last month that the council will be moving out of the building ‘in the future’ as it attempts to pay off borrowing debts which have risen to more than £600 million.

Protest organiser Sharon O’Rielly told the Express: “The council is saying the future is looking bright, the future is looking orange. But the future is not bright at all and there is a big, black tsunami , of financial mess, caused by the council, and it is coming our way.

“I’ve never been a councillor, I take an interest in my town and have spent most of my life in Slough. Because I actually work in the community I’m seeing the hardships of people.”

Ms O’Rielly, who stood for the Slough Conservatives in the 2022 council elections, hit out at Labour councillors for failing to turn up and answer questions at Saturday’s protest.

Independent Foxborough ward councillor Madhuri Bedi and Slough Conservatives leader Dexter Smith both joined the demonstration.

Ms O’Rielly said: “When you’re in dire straights you should be able to call on your councillors and if only two turn up out of 42 what does this say about the money we are paying the councillors?”

She added: “I’ve been to many council meetings and Mr Swindlehurst is always talking about openness, honesty and transparency.

“All I can see that is transparent about him and that building (council HQ) is the windows.”

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said the local authority was aware that a planned protest took place outside its headquarters on Saturday.