Slough Council agrees to dispose of AkzoNobel site

Slough council agreed to sell the former AkzoNobel site following a special cabinet meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

The Wexham Road building was bought by the council for £38million in January 2021, with the intention of developing the land for 1,000 homes.

SBC is continuing its mass sale of assets as it attempts to clear its huge debt and return to a balanced budget. The special cabinet report said that due to the authority’s ongoing struggles, the AkzoNobel project now has ‘no financial means of being delivered’.

Senior councillors met in Windsor Road to unanimously agree to the disposal of the site. Commissioners keeping watch over the council’s finances have also backed the move, saying the disposal ‘is essential as part of the journey back to financial stability’.

The AkzoNobel decision adds to a number of other assets which the cash-strapped SBC is looking to get rid of, including several out-of-town purchases and the old Montem Leisure Centre.