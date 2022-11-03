Council apologises and pays out to disabled woman left without essential stairlift

Slough council has apologised to a disabled woman and paid her £3,550 after she was left effectively blocked out of her own bathroom for a year.

The woman could not access her upstairs rooms because the council took too long to decide whether she could have a stairlift.

The woman, who relies on care workers for personal care, has been unable to access her bedroom and bathroom unaided.

She was forced to sleep, eat and wash in her downstairs living room, which faces the street, impacting her privacy, dignity and mental well-being.

In May 2021, the woman applied for a disabled facilities grant (DFG) to install a stairlift.

It took almost a year for Slough Borough Council to approve this – twice as long as the maximum of six months that statutory guidance says it should take.

The woman complained to The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

Its investigation found the council operated a points-based waiting list for adaptations, which was at odds with statutory guidance.

The waiting list ‘appeared to be an attempt to manage a backlog’ and circumvent the requirement to assess applications within the six-month time limit.

Michael King, Local Government and Social Care ombudsman, said: “Disabled Facilities Grants are there to provide adaptations so people can live in their own homes with dignity.

“Sadly in this case, the council’s delays have had a direct impact on the woman’s mental wellbeing – she has had to wash and toilet in a room that directly opens onto the street.

“[She] has told me she ‘dreams of having a hot bath in privacy before bed and being able to use the toilet like a human being’.

“I hope this [report] will ensure other people in Slough who have need of adaptations to their homes will not be faced with undue delay.”

The council has apologised to the woman and acknowledged that it ‘caused significant injustice’ to her.

It has accepted recommendations from the ombudsman, including to ‘immediately end’ the DFG minor works waiting list.

Slough council has also agreed to review its arrangements with housing associations to ensure that works at these properties are completed in a cost effective and timely manner.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for social care and public health, said: “On behalf of Slough Borough Council, I would like to apologise unreservedly to this resident.

“Our staff work extremely hard to make sure everyone receives the help they need, but in this case, we did not get it right.

“Our focus now is on improving our policy and service to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We will continue to work with this resident to make sure her needs are being met.”