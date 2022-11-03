Langley school takes part in School Street scheme to ease traffic congestion

Moveable barriers are being placed on a road leading to a school in Langley at certain times to ease congestion issues.

Each morning and afternoon moveable barriers are in place in Langley High Street (slip road) near Holy Family Catholic School for 45 minutes.

This is part of the new School Street scheme, which headteacher Sara Benn and her senior staff have worked with Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) active travel team to take part in.

The scheme aims to encourage some children and their parents and carers to travel to and from school differently.

The barriers are manned by volunteer marshals from the school and motorists who bring and pick up their children from school are being encouraged to either walk, travel by bike or scooter, use public transport or park and walk.

Between 8.15am and 9am and 3pm and 3.45pm each day Langley High Street (slip road) is closed to school and through traffic from adjacent to 17 Langley High Street to the existing closure point of Langley High Street and Trelawney Avenue.

During these times the road will not be completely free of vehicles, so children, parents and carers are urged to mindful of the few permitted cars, scooters and bicycles on the road.

Langley High Street residents living within the closure area will still be able to travel as they please through the manned barriers by displaying the permits provided by the council.

The School Street trial at The Holy Family School is the third one in Slough and the transport planning team is working with other schools to boost the number of School Streets.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member for transport and the local environment, said: “This is a really exciting pilot with the school to address the problem of too many cars in this road at peak hours.

“We have seen similar schemes work in other places and if more parents and children walk, cycle or scoot to school, the result will be a safer, healthier and more pleasant environment for everyone around the school.

“If parents have no choice but to drive their children to school, they are being encouraged to use the car park at The Toby, who have kindly offered one hour’s parking in the morning and afternoon, for parents dropping off and collecting children.

“Parents are asked not to use private parking areas provided for residents or block residents’ access.”