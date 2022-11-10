Slough teen on trial for fatal Langley stabbing

A murder trial began this week for a teenager from Slough who stabbed and killed 18-year-old Abdul Aziz Ansari in Langley earlier this year.

Mr Ansari died on May 6 after being attacked by the parade of shops in Trelawney Avenue the day before.

Thames Valley Police charged a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The boy, who is now 16, is currently on trial at Reading Crown Court.

There is ‘no dispute’ that he stabbed Mr Ansari. The court heard yesterday (Thursday) that he ‘lashed out once’, landing a single blow with a knife to the victim.

His legal counsel, Stan Reiz KC, argued that this was self-defence; that the youngster ‘was afraid’ and reacted instinctively, thinking he was about to be attacked.

The prosecution, Ian Hope, instead painted a picture of someone who was actually ‘up to his neck’ in gang life – and that Mr Ansari’s death was a consequence of the defendant’s image of himself as ‘hard’.

A key point in the case is whether or not the jury thinks that the young man has effectively admitted to the crime in the form of rap lyrics he wrote while in a young offenders’ institution, awaiting trial.

The jury heard he had written ‘crass and vulgar’ lyrics containing ‘explosive material’ from a ‘gang perspective’ that referenced the crime. Mr Hope argued that the defendant was boasting about his acts that day.

But Mr Reiz said that this was only an expression of youthful bravado, spurred on by the young offenders’ environment.

“These are musical lyrics – not a witness statement,” he said.

The jury heard evidence from an expert witness on drill music (hip hop), who said there was a ‘standard tool kit’ of words and phrases used – and events are often exaggerated.

Both legal teams agreed that it is likely the defendant and victim had been caught up in gang violence.

The pair did not know each other at all – but the defendant claimed he believed Mr Ansari’s companion, with him at the time of the stabbing, was a member of a gang.

He said Mr Ansari’s friend had mistaken him for a member of a rival gang, making the defendant a target.

A witness testified that he thought the pair were ‘ready to fight’ and that their words sounded ‘aggressive’.

“Anyone in that situation would let their instincts take over,” said Mr Reiz.

“[Mr Ansari] was seven inches taller. This was a much older, much larger man – if there was a fight between them, [the defendant] wouldn’t stand a chance. These dreadful consequences are not what he intended.”

Mr Reiz told the jury that the teen had ‘three seconds’ to react to the perceived threat and had to react instinctively, and it was a matter of ‘life or death’.

But Mr Hope said the defendant taking ‘four steps and a lunge’ towards Mr Ansari was more indicative of being on the attack than defending himself.

“You were aggressive, you were playing the big man in front of your friends, teaching [Mr Ansari] a lesson,” Mr Hope said.

The defendant said he’d only intended to ‘poke’ Mr Ansari’s shoulder with the knife to ‘make him back away’.

Mr Hope challenged this, saying that the force of the blow was enough to send ‘at least’ 12cm of the knife blade into the victim’s chest.

“There were lots of ways to get out of this without using a knife,” said Mr Hope. “You could have waved it around – the job would have been done if you’d wanted to warn him off.”

The defence argued that Mr Ansari and his friend were directly in the defendant’s path, increasing the threat.

Moreover, his level of fear was impacted by a prior experience, where he was allegedly attacked by a gang. The defendant shortly afterwards procured a knife ‘for protection’.

Further, the court heard that the defendant believed Mr Ansari’s companion was holding a knife.

But the teen said nothing about self-defence when questioned by the police.

The prosecution said this was so he could make his story ‘fit the evidence’.

The defendant said this was because he was advised not to comment by his legal counsel.

Mr Hope also questioned the defendant’s behaviour after the stabbing. Rather than running home, he left the scene for 45 seconds and returned for his bike.

“If you’re a scared 15-year-old, that’s the last place on Earth you’re going to run to,” Mr Hope said.

The court also heard that the defendant’s phone went missing; and that he had burned the clothes he was wearing and buried the knife in the ground.

The prosecution believe this was because he wanted to destroy the evidence.

Mr Reiz said that this was an error of judgement due to the boy’s age.

The trial continues. The jury can enter a verdict of murder or manslaughter – or neither, if it deems it was self-defence.

To be self-defence it would have to have been ‘reasonable’ force.

The jury can choose to find him guilty of manslaughter if it believes that no ‘serious harm’ was meant by his attack – but that ‘some harm’ was intended.

The jury is set to make its deliberations on Monday.